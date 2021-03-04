Scott Jay Engebritson — beloved father, husband, friend, and grandpa — went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 28, 2021. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Scott was born in Mobridge, South Dakota, on March 10, 1958, to Clarence (Lefty) Engebritson and Elaine Engebritson.
After high school, Scott spent time working for the postal service, and married his childhood sweetheart, Lisa Fern, on May 7, 1983. Scott and Lisa had the great privilege to bring two daughters into this world, Bree and Codee. They were blessed to raise their nephew, Jordon, who Scott loved like a son. Scott valued nothing more than his family.
Scott was a dedicated businessman and made his life’s work in the insurance industry. Scott started as a salesman in 1978. He climbed the ranks of several insurance companies, and his career took off with United Trust Inc. He rose to prominence as a life insurance executive, and became President of his first life company before the age of 30. He founded numerous life insurance companies where he served as chairman of the board, most notably, First Alliance Corporation, Mid-American Alliance Corporation, and First Trinity Financial. He has been listed in the “Who’s Who of Life Insurance” since 1988. After his retirement, Scott served as a mentor to entrepreneurs through Mizzou’s Venture Mentoring program. Scott will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, integrity, and his dedication to other’s success.
Scott’s passions included fishing, being on the water, cooking, hunting, and horses. He especially loved when he could combine these passions with family time. Scott’s recent joy was the birth of his granddaughters, Olivia and Zoey. Scott valued his friendships, and those that remained close with him until the end can attest to his fierce loyalty. Scott would do anything for his friends and family. His generosity and selflessness knew no limits.
Scott is survived by his wife Lisa Engebritson, his daughter, Bree Anderson (Craig and Olivia) — all of Columbia; his daughter, Codee Macdowall (Jason) of Sarasota, Florida; his nephew, Jordon Goedert (Britnie and Zoey) of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Barbara Curtis of Hastings, Nebraska; and his sister-in-law, Lori Engebritson of Greensboro, North Carolina. He is also survived by nephews and nieces he adored. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Engebritson; his mother, Elaine Engebritson; his brother, Monte Engebritson; and his grandson, Miles Anderson.
Scott always referred to his brother, Monte, as his hero due to his courageous fight against cancer. Scott was by his side, including a bone marrow transplant, as he fought for many years. It would be Scott’s honor if memorial donations were made to help fund research for those battling multiple myeloma through https://themmrf.org/.
