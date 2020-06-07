Hastings, Nebraska, resident Scott Thomas Sell, 50, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Jewell County, Kansas, as a result of a semi-trailer accident.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private family service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Grace United Methodist Church will be livestreaming the service from its facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11. Please contact the church with any questions. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Please remember to social distance at the graveside service.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Scott was born August 11, 1969, in Hastings to Charles and Joyce (Elliott) Sell. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1987 and attended Central Community College in Hastings.
Scott married Tammy Marquardt on June 6, 1992, at Grace United Methodist Church. Scott had numerous jobs over the years, including Allen’s, Thermo King, T-L Irrigation, Boyds Vending and the latest was a truck driver for Tri-State Oil Reclaimers of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Scott enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars — including his beloved 1969 Ford Mustang — playing cards, throwing horseshoes, walking his dogs — Rain, Cabela and Berlin — and being an active parent with Boy Scout Troop #192. He was so proud to help his son achieve Eagle Scout, and always being the best dad to his children.
Scott loved making people laugh, often with an Elvis or Johnny Cash impersonation or an Australian accent. Scott never met a stranger. Scott touched so many lives and he lived every day to the fullest. “If you’re not having fun … you’re wasting your life,” he would say.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Charles Sell; and mother-in-law, Ardyce (Coplen) Marquardt.
Survivors include wife, Tammy Sell of Hastings; children, Dakota Sell and Dalyce Sell; mother, Joyce Sell; brothers and sister, Todd Sell and fiancé Jaci Fry, Jamie Sell and Tammy Wright; uncles and aunts, Russell and Marsha Elliott, Donnie and Peggy Cassell, and Mary Crawford; brothers-in-law and spouse, Rick Marquardt, Troy Marquardt, and Terry and Debra Marquardt; sister-in-law and spouse, Vicky and James Treadway; father-in-law, Richard Marquardt; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and 3 special dogs, Rain, Cabela and Berlin.
