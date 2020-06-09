Hastings, Nebraska, resident Seth M. Brown, 33, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Seth was born November 13, 1986, in Hastings to Michael Brown and Jill Weber. He was baptized at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Seth graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 2005 and attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He worked as a prep operator for AGP in Hastings.
Seth was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose Beyke, and grandfather, Don Brown.
Survivors include parents, Jill and John J. Beyke of Hastings and Michael and Dara Brown of Hastings; sisters, Taylor Beyke of Omaha, Nebraska, Bailie Brown of Lincoln, and Jessica Longshore of Lincoln; grandparents, W. Gene and Janice Weber of Roseland, Nebraska, John E. Beyke of Hastings, Kay Brown of Hastings, and Florence Woodward of Hastings; aunts and uncles, Jody and John Oberheide of Hastings, Jackie Weber of Aurora, Don and Mary Brown of Hastings, David and Theresa Brown of Houston, Texas, Steve and Tracy Brown of Lincoln, Brad and Erin Beyke of Canton, South Dakota, Pam Fast of Hastings, Sherry Beyke of Hastings, Terry and Sandy Krueger of Hastings, and Lonnie and Debra Whitten of Smith Center, Kansas; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.