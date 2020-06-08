Hastings, Nebraska, resident Seth M. Brown, 33, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 3:59 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Seth M. Brown, 33, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.