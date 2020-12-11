Assumption, Nebraska, area resident Sharol R. Mousel, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall officiating. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday with family present 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharol was born December 28, 1942, in Campbell, NE to Ben & Irene (Hanson) Banks. She graduated from Campbell High School in 1961. Sharol married Gerald “Jerry” Mousel on February 17, 1962, in Phillipsburg, KS.
Sharol was a homemaker, beautician in her home for 20 years, and catered food at the lunch wagon for many farm sales in the area for 15 years. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, President of Altar Society, and was a board member for Roseland/Silver Lake School for 14 years. Sharol never knew a stranger. She took her chocolate chip cookies to many people and enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s events.
Sharol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; two stillborn grandchildren; and two stillborn great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Mousel of Assumption; children, Lora Mousel of Roseland, Michael (Renae) Mousel of Oak, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Carmen Mousel (John Link) of Moreland, GA; grandchildren, Derek (Sara) Nielson, Desarae (John) Wright, Samantha (Brent) Hall, Justin Michael Mousel, Taylor (Alisha) Link, Trenton Link, Kiley Link; great-grandchildren, Brayden Hulls, Owen Wright, Hannah Wright, Violet Linde, Thad Hall, Katch Hall; siblings, Bob (Betty) Banks of Campbell, Phyllis (John) Krosse of Downers Grove, IL, twin brother, Carol (Barb) Banks of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Joyce Banks Bohler of Statesboro, GA; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.