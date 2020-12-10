Roseland, Nebraska, area resident Sharol R. Mousel, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 12:19 am
