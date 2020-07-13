Omaha, Nebraska, resident, Sharon Gergen, 80, passed away on July 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of Richard and Marcelline Lovell (deceased) of Hastings, Nebraska. She was born in Falls City, Nebraska and later moved with her family to Hastings, Nebraska where she graduated from Hastings High School in the Class of 1958. Sharon became an insurance agent, working first for Daly Realty and later Stephens-Ryder-Wenger Insurance Company of Grand Island, Nebraska before moving to Kansas City, Missouri where she worked for ARDI Insurance until her retirement in 2006.
After her retirement, she moved to Omaha, Nebraska to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many pursuits in retirement, including especially researching her family history and genealogy, buying and selling antiques and collectibles, reading, connecting with friends and family on Facebook, and electronic gaming. Sharon was also a lifelong lover of animals who seldomly lived without at least one companion animal. At the time of her death, she was caring for two rescued cats and actively searching for her next canine rescue.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Lovell of Hastings; son, Michael and wife Courtney Gergen of Omaha; daughter, Kendra (Gergen) Fitzgerald of Omaha; daughter, Kerry Gergen and husband Bill Howze of Reading, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Adams County Historical Society in memory of Sharon Lovell Gergen. The family is planning a memorial gathering in Hastings, Nebraska to be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent at https://www.chapelofmemories.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.