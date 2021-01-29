Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sharon Kay (Hohlen) Peters, 78, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living, Doniphan, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 8, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sharon was born May 11, 1942, in Hastings to Lloyd F. & Mary V. (Alberts) Hohlen. She was baptized and confirmed member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, Larry A. Peters, later that same year. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Allen Peters; sister, Mary Jean Hohlen; brother, Lloyd James “Jim” Hohlen; in-laws, Martin Peters and Irma Newton; and brother-in-law, Rich Junker.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Martin of Hastings, Joan Kucera of Grand Island, Sally Petr (Chris Barnard) of Lincoln; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jordan (Alicia) Kucera of Lawrence, Kree and Lane, Austin Petr of Blue Hill, Braxton and Wade, Cody Kucera of Doniphan, Rebekah Martin of Doniphan, Kaitlyn Petr of Omaha; sister, Pat Junker of Hastings; sister-in-laws, Judy Hohlen of Lincoln, Peggy (Harold) Tharp of Olathe, KS; many nieces, nephews and friends.
