Sharon L. Pallas, 81, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at An Angel’s Touch in Omaha.
Sharon was born July 31, 1939, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Pearle and Mildred (Dickhute) Coffin. She received her education in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High in 1956. She married Rick Pallas on September 1, 1959 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Lincoln. They lived in Lincoln, Atkinson, Ogallala, and Curtis before settling in Lawrence. Along with raising her family and being a farmer’s wife, Sharon worked as a city clerk in both Curtis and Lawrence, worked at the nursing home in Blue Hill, making lots of good food, and worked at the Lawrence Post Office for several years before retiring. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, puzzles, traveling (made it to Europe, Hawaii and Alaska). She spent several years in Columbus to be close to her sister Barb and her husband Jerome, before moving to Omaha to be closer to her children.
There will be a private graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be in Lawrence at a future date.
Family would like to have memorials directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) 11711 Arbor Street, Suite 110, Omaha NE 68144. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Scott (Natalie) Pallas of Omaha, Marty Pallas of Kent, WA; daughter, Susan (Wayne) Duncan of Lincoln; grandson, Nikolai Pallas of CA; sister, Mimi (Mike) Davis of Spokane, WA; brothers-in-law, Jerome Reisdorff of Columbus, Leonard Pallas of The Villages, FL; sister-in-law, Lois Coffin of Omaha; and also, many nieces and nephews spread across the states and other relatives and valued friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pallas; parents, Pearle and Mildred Coffin; step-mother, Margaret Coffin; in-laws, Joseph and Mary Pallas; brother, Wayne Coffin; sister, Carolyn Miksch; sister, Barbara Reisdorf; and sister, Janice Ogles.
