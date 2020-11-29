Former Hildreth, Nebraska, resident Sharron A. Loschen, 83, of Kearney passed away Friday, November, 27, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Funeral service will be streamed to the church's Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery south of Hildreth.
