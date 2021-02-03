Shawn Lee (Duntz) Strickland passed away in her sleep January 23, 2021 at her home in Auburn, Nebraska at the age of 52.
Shawn was born July 11, 1968 in North Platte, Nebraska. She and her family moved around Nebraska in her early school years. Shawn attended Geneva High School and graduated from Exeter High School in 1986. She was united in marriage to Bud Strickland in July of 1986. Shawn had two children, Zachary and Jamie. Shawn moved to Auburn in 2000 with the children and to attend Peru State College. She graduated with honors with a dual degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice.
After graduation Shawn worked for Child Welfare for the State of Nebraska for 16 years. She had recently taken a new position as an Adult Probation Officer for the State of Nebraska and was very excited about this new challenge.
Shawn enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, knitting and gaming. She and Zach enjoyed playing video games together. She went on adventures with Jamie to include haunted houses and The Orpheum. She was an avid book lover with a special love for Stephen King. Shawn found joy in her dogs Rocky and Jasper.
Proceeding her in death were her grandparents, Howard and Betty Arterburn, Wayne and Verna Duntz.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Zachary Schultz-Strickland and wife Robyn of Shelby Township, MI, Jamie Strickland-Wright and husband Dan of Omaha; parents, Sandra and Merrill Duntz of Clay Center; sister, Sheri Mazour of Hastings; nephew, Nic Mazour and wife Sarah of Columbus; niece, Haley Mazour of Kearney; friends, Kellie Wiers of Pawnee City and Betsy and Paul Anderson of Omaha; plus many family members, colleagues and friends.
Shawn’s body has been cremated. Her family will greet friends Saturday, February 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial of her ashes will be Saturday the 6th at 4 p.m. at the Clay Center Cemetery at Clay Center. Masks will be required for the visitation and burial.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Hearts United for Animals.
Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.