Former Kenesaw, Nebraska resident, Shawn Quackenbush, 54, passed away June 28, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born in Hastings, Nebraska on September 30, 1965. He attended school in Kenesaw and graduated in 1983. He then moved to the Albuquerque, New Mexico area and worked in the construction area for a number of years. He then moved to his maternal grandparents' farm near St. John, Kansas and aided in the care of his grandmother. During that time he attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas and graduated with an Associate Degree in Computer Sciences. He then worked for Pratt County Community College in Pratt, Kansas for several years and attained his Bachelor Degree in Information Technology from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating he took a position with the Kansas National Guard Adjutant Generals Office in Topeka, Kansas as the IT Support Supervisor for Emergency Communications for over 15 years. He then moved back to the farm near St. John to assist in the care of his mother who was living there and took a position with the Kiowa County Hospital in Greensburg, Kansas as the IT Director. After his mother moved back to Nebraska, Shawn also moved back to Topeka where he lived until his passing.
Shawn was a Rock & Roll fanatic. He also enjoyed fishing and Husker Football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Kathy Quackenbush; and a stepson, Grant Sackrider.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen; two stepchildren, Drake and Valarie Sackrider, all of Topeka, Kansas; brothers, Lance of Juniata, Mike of Kenesaw, and Brad of Broken Bow; along with many nieces and nephews.
Any memorials may be given to the Tehama Shrine Transportation Fund to help defer travel costs for children and families of those traveling to Shriners Hospitals at 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
