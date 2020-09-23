Hastings, Nebraska resident, Sheila Marie Williamson, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sheila was born August 27, 1948, in Hastings to Arthur and Marie (Seyler) Schifferns. She graduated from Roseland High School in 1966. Sheila married Jerry Lee Williamson on December 25, 1970; he preceded her in death on November 9, 2013.
Sheila worked as a supervisor for Health and Human Services for the State of Nebraska for 49 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Lee Williamson; daughter, Brenda Johnson; and brothers, Gene and Vince Schifferns.
Survivors include son and spouse, Craig and Rebecca Williamson of Hastings; grandchildren, Christian Williamson, Nicole Williamson, Gage Williamson; great-grandchildren, Cole Williamson, Haizley Williamson; sister and spouse, Therese and Larry Craft of Hastings; brother and spouse, Ken and Judy Schifferns of Alma; several nieces and nephews.
