Sherri Louis, 73, of Spokane, Washington, passed away March 1, 2021, at home with her husband by her side.
Born and raised in Hastings, Nebraska on March 17, 1947 to Marvin and Norma (Holmgrain) Sisson. They later divorced.
Sherri married James Louis in Spokane in 1981. To this union, 3 children were born. Sherri worked for many years as a case worker to help children reunite with their parents. But her most favorite job was being a mother.
Left to cherish Sherri’s memory are her husband, Louis; daughter, Myiesha (Casey) Belarde; sons, James and Jeremy and their partners, Kayla and Nicole; eight grandchildren; sisters, Vonnie and Debbie Mason and many family and friends.
Sherri was preceded in death by her Mom and stepdad, Norma and Morrie Mason, and infant sister, JulieAnn. So loved by her sister Vonnie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.