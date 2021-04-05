Sutton, Nebraska resident Sherry L. Liska, 74, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. There will be no viewing prior to the services on Saturday.
The wearing of masks will be optional at the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
On November 14, 1946, Billy and Evelyn (Connolly) Oswald welcomed their only child, Sherry Lou, into the world in Guide Rock. She was their entire world. Sherry and her parents lived in Clay Center. She attended and graduated from Clay Center with the Class of 1964. After graduating, Sherry began working at First National Bank in Hastings. It was then she met the love of her life Eugene E. Liska Jr. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1970. Gene took a teaching position at Sutton Public Schools, where they settled for their entire married life. They were blessed with two children, Amanda and Bradley. Sherry’s life revolved around being a devoted and loving mother to her children. Her most important job in life was being their stay-at-home mom. Sherry started a small daycare as her children started to grow. She began her extended family with so many special children that she and Gene considered their own. Sherry continued this for over 44 years. Just a few short years ago, Sherry and Gene began to enjoy their retirement together. Often, they could be found sitting together on the porch at their home visiting with their numerous friends. Sherry was always tending to her flowers and garden, which she both enjoyed. She was an avid reader and for a time sat on the Sutton Library Board. Sherry loved to sew and cook and was known for sharing her talents with her friends and neighbors. Sherry, unfortunately, lost her battle with a brief illness on April 2, 2021.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Evelyn Oswald.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eugene Liska of Sutton; her two children, Amanda (Carl) Ward of Riverton, IA and Bradley (Lisa) Liska of Lincoln; her two granddaughters, Kennedy Walther (Tyler Apgar) of Omaha, and Anjayleigh Ward of Riverton, IA; four step-grandchildren, Charrose (Auston) Wirth of Tabor, IA; Benson (Elayna) Ward of Hamburg, IA and Caitlyn and Chaylee Ward of Riverton, IA; and numerous other friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.