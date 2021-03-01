Shirley A. Engel, 85, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away February 26, 2021, at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.
Shirley was born on October 29, 1935, in Inland, Nebraska to W.A. and Lillian (Brehm) McCune. She was raised in Harvard and graduated from Harvard High School in 1953. She worked for Harvard State Bank in Harvard for many years until they moved to Lawrence, KS in May of 1976. She then went to work for Douglas County Bank in Lawrence and retired from there in 1993.
In 1955, Shirley married Donald Lee Engel and the two celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. Shirley and Don moved to Lawrence, KS in 1976 when Don transferred to the Farmland Industries plant in Lawrence. In 1985, they moved to a farm in the Pomona, KS area. In 2010, Shirley and Don retired from the farm and moved to Lawrence to a townhouse that was part of a retirement community. They were blessed with good neighbors who became good friends who also were willing to help them whenever they were needed. Shirley became a resident of Brookside Retirement Community in June 2020 due to two falls at home — the first one resulting in a broken hip and the second one a broken shoulder.
Shirley had many talents including playing the piano and organ at the church in Harvard and was a member of the Bell Choir at the Methodist Church in Overbrook, KS. She was a member of Eastern Star in Harvard, Lions Club in Lawrence and a member of the United Methodist Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents and her sister, Karen (McCune) Osborn. Survivors include four sons, Donald Jr. and wife Jeanie of Kearney, Jerald and wife Barbara of Pomona, KS, Doug and wife Mary of Joplin, MO and Dennis and wife Brenda of Kansas City, MO; nine grandchildren, Tyler Engel and wife Leslie, Tanner Engel and wife Cassi, Renae Mitchell and husband Casey, Jamie Agius and husband Joe, Doug Engel Jr. and wife Ellen, Brandon Engel, Ashlynn Engel, Matthew Perez-Engel and Lauren Perez-Engel; 20 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Camden, Marin, Lucy, Nolan, Landry, Selah, Lainy, Libby, Londyn, Dax, Micah, Jake, John, Trent, Alex, Audrey, Nora, Emma and Sadie. Above all, Shirley valued the time spent with her family, especially watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren progress through the stages of their lives.
Funeral services will be at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, KS on Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m. with visitation following the service. The service will be viewable via Facebook Live on the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home Facebook page immediately prior to the service.
The graveside burial service will be Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. Harvard Cemetery, Harvard NE with Pastor Buck-Linton Hendrick officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association. Apfel Funeral Home in Harvard is in care of the family.
