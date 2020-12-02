Former Minden, Nebraska, resident Shirley A. Holsten, 92, of Kearney passed away on Monday, November, 30, 2020 at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on December 7, 2020 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. Internment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
The current health recommendations for faith based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is required. The service will be live streamed to the church’s Facebook page.
Memorials in Shirley’s honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Mt. Carmel Home - Angel’s Way or to the family’s choice. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
