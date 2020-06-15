Shirley (Fitzke) Borrell, 83, went to her eternal reward on June 11, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington.
She was born to Earl and Audrey (Skinner) Fitzke in Fairfield, Nebraska, on May 16, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Art Borrell Sr., whom she adored, and longed to be with again. Also preceded by her son, Roger Borrell; sister, Betty Lou Redinger; and granddaughter, Kayla Ivey (Chitty).
Shirley was a fun loving person who was always quick with a smile. She loved making friends, socializing, and always had a story to tell. She ran an in-home daycare for more than 30 years, and made cakes on the side. She was well known for her “specialty” cakes. She loved to entertain family and friends at the property at Harlan County Reservoir, where glorious days were had, and many memories were made. She also enjoyed gardening, and working in her yard. In her later years she found consolation as a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, and daily activities at the YMCA. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Art (Evonne) Borrell Jr. of Hastings; daughters, Rose Chitty of Hastings and Sonia (Wayne) Turner of Tacoma, Washington; and by her grandchildren, Erik (Allie) Borrell, Kerra (Aric) Robinson, Amber (John) Goldade, Autumn Wiggins, BJ (Mandy) Chitty, Becca Nieslanik, Kelli (Dallas) Thompson and Jordan Borrell; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Bill (Mary) Fitzke of Omaha; sisters, Eilene (Gary) Miles of Waxahachie, Texas, and JoAnn (Jeff) Prosser of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania; and many more family and friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
