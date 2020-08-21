Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Shirley (Fitzke) Borrell, 83, went to her eternal reward on June 11, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington.
Celebration of Life is 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
She was born to Earl and Audrey (Skinner) Fitzke in Fairfield, Nebraska on May 16, 1937.
Shirley was a fun-loving person who was always quick with a smile. She loved making friends, socializing, and always had a story to tell. She ran an in-home daycare for more than 30 years and made cakes on the side. She was well known for her “specialty” cakes. She loved to entertain family and friends at the property at Harlan County Reservoir, where glorious days were had, and many memories were made. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. In her later years, she found consolation as a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, and daily activities at the YMCA. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Art Borrell Sr., whom she adored, and longed to be with again. Also preceded by her son, Roger Borrell; sister, Betty Lou Redinger; and granddaughter, Kayla Ivey (Chitty).
She is survived by her son, Art (Evonne) Borrell Jr. of Hastings; daughters, Rose Chitty of Hastings and Sonia (Wayne) Turner of Tacoma, Washington; and by her grandchildren, Erik (Allie) Borrell, Kerra (Aric) Robinson, Amber (John) Goldade, Autumn Wiggins, BJ (Mandy) Chitty, Becca Nieslanik, Kelli (Dallas) Thompson and Jordan Borrell; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Bill (Mary) Fitzke of Omaha; sisters, Eilene (Gary) Miles of Waxahachie, Texas, and JoAnn (Jeff) Prosser of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania; and many more family and friends.
