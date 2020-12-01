Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley Buehrer, 84, died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A private interment will be held for the family at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 856, Hastings, NE 68904-0856. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Violet Deeds; siblings, Lloyd Deeds, Henry Deeds, Janice Callan, Carol Karash, and Dorothy Brown.
Shirley is survived by children, Sally Tieso (Tom), Terri Wiebke (Brian), Julie Menghini (John) and Greg Buehrer; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Roger Deeds (Beverly) and Robert Deeds.
