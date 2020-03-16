Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley J. Gronewold passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 85.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joe Remmers officiating. Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shirley was born June 24, 1934, at Hastings, to Clifford K. and Mildred E. (Roberts) Graham. She graduated from Juniata High School in 1951. Shirley married Glendale T. Gronewold on July 12, 1953, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; he preceded her in death on May 27, 2005.
Shirley owned and operated Juniata Cafe & Tavern for several years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harness Hustlers Horse Club, and Leroy Cheerful Workers Extension Club.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glendale T. Gronewold; son, Rodney Gronewold; brothers, Bernard, Billy, and Jimmy Graham; sisters, Dolores Konen, Naomi Hesselgesser, Alice Hansen, and Janet Brommer.
Survivors include children and spouses, Debbie Gronewold of Elm Creek, Randy Gronewold of Hastings, Nancy and Scott Smith of Wray, Colorado, and Julie Bostock of Hastings; grandchildren, Will Gronewold of Lincoln, Carly Bostock of Lincoln, and Michelle (Erik) Lucero of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers and spouses, Gerald “Sonny” and Colleen Graham of Aurora, Colorado, Pete and Helen Graham of Juniata, and Larry and Sandy Graham of Prosser; sisters-in-law, Willa Rundle of Hastings, Linda Graham of Hastings, and Judy Graham of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
