Shirley J. Newton,72, of Azle, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, at Azle and Lake Worth Funeral Home beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Committal will be at Azleland Cemetery.
Shirley was born on October 6, 1947, to the late Otto and Blanche Dewey Fischer in Burke, South Dakota. She was the first of six children.
In 1957, Shirley’s family moved to Doniphan, Nebraska, where she finished school, graduating from Trumbull High in 1968. Shirley was working as a waitress at Dalton’s Cafe when she met the love of her life, Ken, in 1964. On February 14, 1965, they officially tied the knot.
Together they had two children, Brad and Matthew. Shirley got an associates degree in Medical Assisting in 2000.
In 2008, Ken and Shirley moved their family to Cambridge, Nebraska, where they resided for three years before moving to Azle in 2011. Her heart was filled with joy when she first became a grandmother in 2013 and again in 2016.
Shirley was a loving, devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and watching Hallmark movies.
Her faith was strong, which led her to share the Word by teaching World Bible School to students all over the world. Shirley had a heart of gold but, above all, she cherished the time she got to spend with her family.
Shirley joins her parents and brother, John, in Heaven.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Newton; sons, Bradley and Matthew (Natalie); granddaughters, Sadie and Molly; grandson, Henry; brothers, Donald and Chuck; sisters, Helen and Marilyn; and a host of loving hearts whom she touched throughout her life.
