Shirley M. Ginn

Apr 5, 2021

Trumbull, Nebraska resident Shirley M. Ginn, 64, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
