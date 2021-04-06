Trumbull, Nebraska, resident Shirley M. Ginn, 64, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shirley was born March 24, 1957, in Grand Island to Carroll Lee and Lillian Marie (Schliach) Clark. She married Leon A. Ginn on March 23, 1975, at Trumbull United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on May 18, 2018.
Shirley worked at Goodwill Industries as an employment specialist before happily retiring as a “MeMa.” She was a member of Trumbull United Methodist Church, Woolsey Raiders 4-H Club, and past Trumbull Village Board member.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon A. Ginn; and siblings, Linda Morrow, Cindy Garvin, Jerry Clark, and infant brother, Darryl Sims.
Survivors include her children, Christina (Chadd) Carlson of Shickley, Bridgette (Dillon) Deepe of Trumbull, Gary Clark of Hastings and Larry Clark of Hastings; grandchildren, Cadden Carlson, Cloey Carlson, Libby Ginn, Leom Deepe, Langer Deepe and Laiden Deepe; siblings, Vickie (Jim) Burks of Denver, CO, Deb Ann Grosch of Ogallala, Betty Clark of Grand Island and Brenda (Alan) Frevick of Sioux Falls, SD; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
