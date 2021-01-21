Hastings, Nebraska resident Shirley M. Koehler, 89, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her home.
Private services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha at a later date. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Hospice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shirley was born December 3, 1931, to Ben & Genevieve (Stromer) Heeren on a farm near Glenvil. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1949. Shirley married Richard Koehler in June 1950; he preceded her in death on October 4, 2010. Her husband Richard was transferred to Omaha in 1964. They lived in Omaha for 29 years before moving back to Hastings in 1993.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Koehler; son, Rusty; granddaughter, Kimberlee Loutzenhiser; and son-in-law, Wayne DeVan.
Survivors include her children, Sherri DeVan of Landisville, PA, Rick (Judy) Koehler of Papillion and Lori Koehler of Lincoln; grandchildren, David (Michelle) Turnquist of Los Angeles, CA, Kari (Doug) Prendergast of Doyletown, PA and Mallaree DeVan of Landisville, PA; great-grandchildren, Haelee and Emma Prendergast, Olivia and Hannah Loutzenhiser of Omaha, Chloee Songster of Landisville, PA, Maddie Turnquist of CA and Alex and Benjamin Turnquist of CA; brother, Larry (Pat) Heeren of Wichita, KS; nephews, Tim (Mariann) Heeren of Wichita, KS, Tom Heeren of Wichita, KS and Thane Heeren of TX; along with numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
