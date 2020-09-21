Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley M. Lee, 85, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Westfield Quality Care Center of Aurora.
Family service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
Shirley was born on July 10, 1935 at Hastings, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Fox) Echternach. She was raised and received her education in Hastings.
On March 10, 1957 she was united in marriage to David Wilcox Lee. She spent most of her adult life being a mother and homemaker. She did have a few jobs along the way and very much enjoyed working at Russ’s Bakery. Some of her enjoyments included oil painting, dancing and “loved being silly.”
Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Deborah (Jeffery) Lybarger of San Diego, California, Julia Jackson of San Diego, California, and Carolyn Langer of Grand Island; grandchildren, Zachary Lee, Austin (Amanda) Lee, Elizabeth (Nate) Ortmann and Gavin Langer; great-grandchildren, Conner Lee, Deegan Lee, Delila Lee, Savanna Coates, Matthias Lee, Ezekiel Lee, Norah Ortmann and Ezra Ortmann; her sisters, Dorothy Larabee, Darlene Payne, Delores Swanigan, Eileen Consbruck and Erma Hoffman; and her brothers, Leroy Echternach and Dennis Echternach.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Lee; son-in-law, Patrick Langer; grandson, Colton Langer; sister, Phyllis Secord; and brother, Harold Echternach.
