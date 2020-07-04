Sutton, Nebraska, resident Shirley Mae VanGroningen, 84, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, Nebraska.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation with a closed casket was Sunday, July 5, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
