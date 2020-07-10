Shirley Paula Walters Wach, 85, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away Tuesday at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia.
She was born in Los Angeles, California to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Walters. She lived most of her life in Sutton, Nebraska before moving to Georgia to be near her son and his family during her husband's illness.
Her husband of 43 years, Lawrence Wach, her brother Ronald Walters, and her parents preceded her in death.
She was a dedicated teacher who taught for 46 years in the state of Nebraska, forty-three of those years for Sutton Public Schools in her hometown of Sutton, Nebraska. Shirley enjoyed collecting antiques and traveling. She was a member of Sutton Federated Church and served on the Nolde Center Board. She was a lifelong member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Organization. In Georgia, she was active with the Olivia Haydel Senior Center in Conyers and served on the site council for the center. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Leigh Wach; grandchildren, Madison and Landon Wach, all of Monroe, Georgia; sister-in-law, Jeanette Walters of Jefferson City, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill Silvey of Conyers, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Sutton Education Association in memory of Shirley Wach. The family will hold a graveside service at a later date in Sutton, Nebraska. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
