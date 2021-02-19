Hastings, Nebraska, resident Shirley Rae Brown, 82, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be Tuesday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jeff Zinnel officiating. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. He service will be live streamed from https://www.facebook.com/ApfelFuneralHome.
Memorials may be given to Crossroads of Hastings.
Shirley was born November 18, 1938, to Ralph Charles and Leola Margaret (Scudder) Gerdes in Grand Island. She attended Hastings Public Schools. She married Marion Vincent Brown on June 2, 1955, in Hastings. Shortly after they married, Marion was stationed at various locations, California and Washington. They moved to Hastings in 1970 when Marion retired from the military.
Shirley always enjoyed being there for her family and was a homemaker. Shirley enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, Barbie Doll clothes and quilting.
She is survived by 4 daughters, Sandra Lee Brown of Hastings, Bonita Ann “Bonnie” (William) Williams of Ravenna, Barbara Gail (Scott) Kattau of Port Angeles, WA and Lee Maggie Brown (Kay Storrs) of Lincoln; one son, Vincent Charles Brown of Panama City, FL; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (John) Walsh of Hastings and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion who passed away April 10, 2019, and one grandson.
