Hastings, Nebraska, resident Stanley A. “Stan” Hoffmeyer, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and loving wife Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Military rites will be by Hastings Military Honor Guard in Hastings. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/firststpauls.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Stan was born August 11, 1947, in Deshler to Otto and Leota (Gragert) Hoffmeyer. He graduated from Deshler High School in 1965.
Stan served in the U.S. Navy Special Forces from 1965 to 1968 in Beach Master Unit 1 as a Radio Man RM-4. He fought proudly at the following Vietnam locations Hue, Fubi, Dong Ha, and Quang Tri Providence. Stan married Linda (Baumgart) Kelly and they were married from 1970 to 1978 and from this union, three children were born. He married Christy Bye in 1989. He was a jack of all trades and owned many businesses over the years. Stan was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. His heart and home were always open and everyone considered him a best friend.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Hoffmeyer; brother-in-law, Les Starlin; and close friend, Tom Kinomoto.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Hoffmeyer of Hastings, children, Chad Hoffmeyer of Lincoln, Audra (Bill) Fleming of Denver, CO, Farrah Hoffmeyer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Stephan, Cassandra, Ariel, Declan, Kohl, Brogan; siblings, Cherie Starlin of Omaha, Lynn (Mike) Thumann of Hebron, Kent Hoffmeyer of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jeff) Gerloff of Hastings and many other family members and friends.
