Stanley Charles Jaynes, 73, of Montgomery Texas, was born in Hastings, Nebraska on July 6, 1946. He was called home by the Lord on Friday morning, July 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barton and Geraldine Jaynes; wife, Mary Jaynes; daughter, Laura Jaynes; and second wife, Arlene Jaynes.
He is survived by his son, Wade Jaynes; sister, Pam Baker; stepson, Ron Butler; grandson, Nathan Jaynes; granddaughter, Jordan Jaynes; step-grandson, Shawn Butler; as well as nephews, Brad Baker, Jeff Baker, and niece Stacey Evans.
Stan was a retired peace officer serving in California, Texas, and in Bosnia. Furthermore, he was a Navy Service member and active with the Tomball VFW. Internment will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, Nebraska at a later date.
