Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Lots of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.