Steven Dale Stansberry of Sheffield, England, passed away at his home on April 2, 2020.
Steven was born July 1, 1953 to Mavis Dale and Edith Stansberry in Hastings Nebraska.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Patterson of Sheffield, England; two daughters, Stephanie Montey of Lexington and Angela Fritson (Eric Fritson) of Minden; two sisters, Karen Hartman of Lincoln and Dianne Scheidegger (Mark Scheidegger) of Hastings; and one brother, Brian Willcock (Julie Willcock) of Omaha. He also leaves seven grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mavis Dale Stansberry; mother, Edith Willcock; stepfather, Elton Willcock; and two brothers, Don Stansberry and Mavis Dale Stansberry Jr.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be set at a later date.
