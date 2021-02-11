Steven Joe Haase joined his Heavenly Father on February 10, 2021. Steve was born March 28, 1951 in Hastings, Nebraska to Harold and Alice Haase. Steve served in the Vietnam War and lived most of his adult life in Lincoln where he worked for BNSF Railroad for 30+ years. He and Sherry retired to Sunrise Beach, MO in 2017. Steve served as Director of the Jasper Township for the Camden County Planning and Zoning. He was on the Board of Directors, Men’s Fellowship and a Diaconate at the West Lake Christian Church in Gravois Mills, MO.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sherry Haase; children, Lonnie (Shelly) Haase, Rodney Haase, Bradley Haase; step-children, Tamera (Donald) Ross, Tonya (Billy) Seddon, Torina Wiemers; sisters, Laura Witte, Diana (KC) Cranston, Sue (Joe) Frink, Tamara (Dale) Gasparick; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and grandchildren, Taylor, Jade, Syler and Morgan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to: West Lake Christian Church, 936 HWY 0, Gravois Mills, MO 65037. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
