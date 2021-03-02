Hastings, Nebraska resident Steven Jay Hill, 58, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at home after a lengthy illness.
A private service will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials can be sent to the family c/o Fannie Hill, 1802 Bateman, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Steven was born on January 6, 1963, in Brush, Colorado to Richard “Dick” and Fannie Hill. He attended schools in Hastings. Steve had a love for trucking and loved traveling the open roads. He had several trucking jobs, the last with Thomas Trucking until his health no longer let him “truck on down the road.”
Steve had a love for country music, like his dad. His favorite artist being Waylon Jennings.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Hill.
Survivors include his children, Amanda Cheney of Grand Island, Cody J. Cheney of Hastings; mother, Fannie Hill of Hastings; 9 grandchildren; longtime partner, Deborah Nolan of Hastings; brothers, Rick (Debi) Hill of Hastings, David Hill of Hastings; sisters, Cindy (Randy) Taylor of Hastings and Melissa (Mark) Hartman of Kearney.
