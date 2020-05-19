Hastings, Nebraska, resident Steven Maurer, 68, passed away at Mary Lanning Healthcare Saturday, May 16, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Steven grew up in Kenesaw, Nebraska, and graduated from Kenesaw High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force from September 1971 to September 1977. His most memorable deployment was Germany. Steven worked at Dana and Thermo King. He lived in Trumbull, Nebraska, from 1988 until July 2019 when he moved to Good Samaritan Village in Hastings.
Steven is survived by his mother, Mildred; sister, Rhonda; brother, Mark and his wife Kathy; three nieces and one nephew; wife, Roxann; daughters, Heather Gladney, Michele Hoisington and husband Chris, and Jacque Bean; 13 grandkids, Natasha, Meghan, Fiona, Amber, Kelsie, Emily and husband Zeb, Myriah, Abigail, Rachel, Brody, Steven, Ian and wife Brittany, and Joey; eight great-grandkids, Izayah, Braytin, Keaytin, Damiah, Zaiden, Ava, Serenity, and Charitee; and son-in-law, Guy Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Conrad; and daughter, Heidi Anderson.
