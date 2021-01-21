Davenport, Nebraska resident, Sue E. Mosier, 74, passed away January 20, 2021 in Hebron.
Services are scheduled for Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
