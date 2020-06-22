Sue (Ocker) Fredricks passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, Nebraska, with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. The family requests you wear a face mask at the service and visitation. Burial will be at the Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with family present 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
