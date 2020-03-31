Sylvia Andersen Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Red Cloud, Nebraska, resident Sylvia Andersen, 84, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Torrance, California. Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Sylvia Andersen Torrance Nebraska Pass Away California Cloud Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal soap manufacturer begins producing hand sanitizerClose contacts of latest COVID-19 patients in Adams County being told to self-quarantineDoniphan birthday party linked to 'potential community spread' of COVID-19DHHS: Hall County COVID-19 cases categorized as 'community spread'Hastings couple shares ordeal about heart attack in MexicoWill coronavirus disappear when temperatures heat up?Mary Lanning further restricts visitation amid COVID-19 crisisUnemployment requirements waived for non-paid workers due to COVID-19School teachers, counselors to keep reaching out to students and families during closuresNebraska funeral homes deal with virus-caused restrictions Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Apr 1 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 1 All ages story time Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 2 Toddler Time Thu, Apr 2, 2020 Apr 6 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Apr 6, 2020
