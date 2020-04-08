Red Cloud, Nebraska, resident Sylvia Anderson, 84, passed away March 28, 2020 at Torrance, California.
Family graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, Kansas with the Rev. Warren Schoming officiating with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
