Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sylvia C. “Carlyn” McPherson, 92, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: December 22, 2020 @ 3:25 am
