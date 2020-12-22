Hastings, Nebraska, resident Sylvia C. “Carlyn” McPherson, 92, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. Burial will be held at Eaton Cemetery in Heartwell. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday with family present 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carlyn was born April 23, 1928, in Bartley, NE to Clarence & Leah (Wight) Liston. She graduated from Bartley High School in 1946. Carlyn married Hugh C. McPherson on January 27, 1948; he preceded her in death on August 21, 1993. She was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to music and singing. Carlyn especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter.
Carlyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh C. McPherson; sister and brother-in-law, Gwen & Dale Mayo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerold & Nelda Liston and Wendell & Gladys Liston; sisters-in-law, Katy Schneider, Mary Brown, Anita Pettit, and Sandy Martinez; and brothers-in-law, John McPherson, Dick McPherson, Bobby McPherson, and Darrell Allen McPherson.
Survivors include a son, Dennis McPherson of Hastings; grandchildren, Sara McPherson and significant other Chris of Hastings, Rachel (Privat) Guiai of Hastings, Rebecca McPherson and significant other Patrick of Kearney; great-grandchild, Jade Guiai of Hastings; sister-in-law and spouse, Carol (Craig) Mulford of Pocatello, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.
