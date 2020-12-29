On Saturday, December 26, 2020, God wrapped his arms around Sylvia Fink of rural Bladen, Nebraska. She went to Heaven surrounded by her family at Bryan Health in Lincoln at the age of 67.
There will be a private family burial on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Cloverton Cemetery with Pastor Les Canfield officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, January 1, 2021, 1–8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial planned for the summer of 2021. Memorials can be directed to the family which will then be designated to a project that will benefit the Webster County Fair and 4-H Program. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia was born on July 4, 1953 in Campbell, NE to Stanley F. and Darlene A. (Fassler) Pavelka Sr. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1971. She married Benjamin Fink in 1979 and they made their home near Elsmere. Scott and Amy were born to this union. She later returned to the family farm near Bladen. Since childhood Sylvia loved all animals of all kinds. Horses were her passion as were her dogs. Over the years she raised purebred dachshunds, shelties, corgies and Great Pyrenees dogs. She loved riding her horses and tending to her cattle and all of the other animals that filled her life. She was also actively engaged in her family’s farming operations.
Her highest pleasure came from serving the children she mentored. Sylvia received the Lifetime Volunteer of the Year Award for her involvement in the 4-H program. She was a 4-H leader for 45 years and was passionate in helping kids with their dog and horse projects. She also served on the Webster County Fair Board for 30 years. She always had a smile and a greeting for everyone and was a dear friend to so many that will miss her so much. Her family admired her love for so many “no matter what” and her family admired her for her compassion, perseverance and tenacity to “keep going.” As a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hastings she shared her love for our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sylvia is survived by her son Scott (LaCaylla) Fink of Elsmere; daughter Amy (Chris) Berggren of North Platte; 4 grandchildren, Bristal and Brayden Fink and Justin and Madilyn Berggren; sisters, Rosalyn Piel of Arvada CO, Mary (Richard) Johnson of Hastings; brother, Stanley (Sharon) Pavelka of Blue Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Stanley and Darlene Pavelka and brother-in-law Ken Piel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.