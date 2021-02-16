Hastings, Nebraska resident, Sylvia Irene Rennick, 99, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home.
Graveside service will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson with Pastor Joyce Dean officiating. There will be visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
Sylvia was born, January 5, 1922 to James and Fae (Heiserman) Wilkins in Oak, NE. She graduated from the Nelson High School in 1940. She married Forest M. Rennick on June 5, 1943. Forest passed away November 12, 2001. Forest and Sylvia moved to Hastings in 1952. Sylvia was a homemaker but also had worked at Mode O Day and Runza East in Hastings.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hastings. Sylvia enjoyed crocheting, sewing and embroidery.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn Beedle of Hillsboro, OR; son, Larry of Hastings; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forest M. and son, Forest J.
