Tammy “Chops” DeVaughn (Dreher) passed away in her home April 18th, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado at the age of 58.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Dan DeVaughn; her two children, Alex DeVaughn and Kelcy DeVaughn; her two granddaughters, Savannah DeVaughn and Bonnie Bradbury; her two brothers, Steven Dreher and Timothy Dreher; and her sister, Debra Dreher.
Tammy was born on February 3rd, 1962 in Hastings, Nebraska to Kenneth and Bonnie Dreher. She married Dan DeVaughn in Hastings, Nebraska in 1985. After moving to Colorado Tammy began working for Duds 'n Suds as a Laundromat manager and held her own day care business as the owner and childcare provider. She played a critical role her eldest grandchild’s raising and development and they shared an unprecedented bond and love for each other.
Tammy spent her childhood and younger years before moving to Colorado in Hastings, Nebraska. Her childhood had many fond memories of traveling and enjoying the beautiful America outdoors on many family camping trips. Her favorite destination was Yellowstone National Park which she had been to many times with her family. Memories she held on to her whole life that became stories that her children were privileged to hear.
Tammy was well known for being the ideal friend when anyone close was in need. She loved her family and friends fiercely as it consistently showed through her actions throughout her entire life. Always known a reliable person who often volunteered her time and sweat for noble causes and organizations always with a positive attitude and smile on her face. Her smile was always referred to as contagious.
Tammy was known for her amazing set of crafting skills. She enjoyed tackling projects to make costumes, home improvements, assist her children with school assignments, home décor, you name it! Many of her friends and family enjoyed the fruits of her talented labor very much.
She had strong faith in Jesus Christ. She had a close relationship with God. Throughout her life many sought out her extortionary wisdom and she always provided scriptures to help guide and uplift those who came to her.
She was one who many will miss greatly and now left with a void but also all the happy positive memories we are all fortunate to retain.
Cremation. No services.
