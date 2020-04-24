Tena Marie Kort, age 95, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Southlake Village Nursing Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tena was born December 30, 1924 to Martha and Floyd Meester near Glenvil, Nebraska. Tena was confirmed March 1940 and graduated from Hastings High School. Her first job was a clerk at the dime store in Hastings. She married Edgar Kort on June 19, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The following day Edgar was shipped off to war. While he was at war Tena worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings to assist in making ammunition to ship out. After Edgar returned from war, they lived in Hastings for a couple years before moving to the family farm in Blue Hill, Nebraska. Tena was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she over the years served in many capacities such as Sunday School teacher and member of Ladies Aid. Tena also worked at Barnason IGA for many years and was a farmer’s wife most of her lifetime.
Tena was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Floyd Meester; brother, Melvin Meester; husband, Edgar (married for 74 years); sister-in-law, Pauline Hartman; and granddaughter, Jackie Marie Seay.
She is survived by her four children, Ken Kort of Bennington, Linda Morgan of Lincoln, Rhonda and Stan Seay of Hastings, and Kevin and Molly Kort of Cripple Creek, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jodi Morgan and fiance Mark Barton, Jeff Morgan and Casey Seay and fiancee Katie Chambers and son Blake, all of Lincoln.
Memorials will be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. The family requests no flowers.
Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held with family only. Condolences may be sent to: Linda Morgan, 4306 Waterbury Ln., Lincoln, NE 68516. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
