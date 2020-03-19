Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Teresa J. Brown, 63, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:19 pm
