Superior, Nebraska, resident Teresa Wilson, 68, passed away April 16, 2020, in Superior.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 1:16 am
