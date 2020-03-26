Terrence M. “Terry” Tonkin
October 21, 1942 – March 23, 2020
Terrence “Terry” Tonkin, a long-time Omaha resident, passed away March 23rd, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s.
Terry, aka “Papa”, was born and raised in Hastings, NE. His job as a paper boy began his lifelong passion for reading any and every newspaper.
Terry graduated from St. Cecilia’s high school where he was a tennis State Champion. He then went on to get his degree from Creighton University.
He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Schaffroth, in 1965 and had four children.
Terry spent his career of 32 years at Mutual of Omaha. In his retirement he had his dream job of driving cars across the US for Baxter Auto Group.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Brad in Sweden; daughters: Julie Matulevicz, Lisa Cope (Troy), and Tracy Dyke (Sean) all of Omaha, ten grandchildren; sister, Kay Peters (Roger) of Juniata; many nieces & nephews.
Private family INTERMENT. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Cecilia Catholic School in Hastings, NE or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
