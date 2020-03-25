Terrence “Terry” Tonkin, a long-time Omaha resident, passed away March 23, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Terry, aka “Papa,” was born and raised in Hastings. His job as a paper boy began his lifelong passion for reading any and every newspaper.
Terry graduated from St. Cecilia High School where he was a tennis State Champion. He then went on to get his degree from Creighton University.
He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Schaffroth, in 1965, and they had four children.
Terry spent his career of 32 years at Mutual of Omaha. In his retirement, he had his dream job of driving cars across the U.S. for Baxter Auto Group.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Brad in Sweden; daughters: Julie Matulevicz, Lisa Cope (Troy), and Tracy Dyke (Sean) all of Omaha, ten grandchildren; sister, Kay Peters (Roger) of Juniata; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family interment. A celebration of life will be scheduled later.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Culter Mortuaries and Crematory of Omaha is handling arrangements.
