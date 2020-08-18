Hastings, Nebraska, resident Terry J. “Fish” Herz, 64, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Hastings.
Private services and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date, c/o Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N. Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Terry was born September 24, 1955, in Hastings, to Norbert and Margaret (Stone) Herz. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1973. Terry was a mechanic at Hastings Honda, a salesman at Linweld, and then was a self-employed mechanic.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joey Warden; and nephew, Michael Herz.
Survivors include son, spouse and family, Matthew and Sara Herz of Hastings, Avah, Stella and Hannah; daughter and family, Molly Warden of Mesa, Arizona, Johnny Heil, Jimmy Warden; brothers and spouse, Jerry and Judie Herz of Hastings, Larry Herz of Hastings; nephew, Mark Herz and family of Portland, Oregon.
